Israeli forces drop leaflets warning Palestinians to leave southern Gaza

Israeli forces have dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to leave southern Gaza, residents in the besieged city of Khan Younis have said. It is feared the leaflets could signal Israel is planning to broaden its offensive to the south - where hundreds of thousands fled to escape its bombardment and ground assault. They warned civilians to evacuate and said anyone in the vicinity of military positions is 'putting his life in danger'.

Similar leaflets were dropped in northern Gaza ahead of Israel's ground invasion, warning people to travel south. Expanding operations to the south, where there are already daily air raids, threatens to deepen the severe humanitarian crisis in the war-torn territory

