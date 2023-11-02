Israeli forces claim to have killed another Hamas commander in Gaza strike

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Israeli forces have claimed to have killed another Hamas commander in their second strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp in two days. Muhammad A'sar, the head of the Islamist group's anti-tank missile unit, was 'eliminated' using a fighter jet. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released footage of a dramatic explosion at a Hamas base in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia which they claim killed A'sar. This comes after Israel said Tuesday's strike on the same target, the Jabalia refugee camp, killed Ibrahim Biari, who was a ringleader of a 'murderous terror attack' on October 7. Israel continues its campaign to destroy the Hamas terrorist group after their deadly rampage into southern Israel three weeks ago

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israeli forces claim to have killed another Hamas commander in Gaza strikeIsraeli forces claim to have killed another Hamas commander in their second strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp. Muhammad A'sar, the head of the Islamist group's anti-tank missile unit, was 'eliminated' using a fighter jet. Read more ⮕

Israeli forces claim to have killed another Hamas commander in Gaza strikeIsraeli forces claim to have killed another Hamas commander in their second strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp. Muhammad A'sar, the head of the Islamist group's anti-tank missile unit, was 'eliminated' using a fighter jet. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Attack Hamas in Northern GazaIsraeli ground forces have launched an attack on Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza. The military reports that around 800,000 people have fled the area since the war began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and vows to crush Hamas' ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel. The military has successfully rescued one captive held by Hamas, supporting Netanyahu's claim that the ground war will aid in recovering more hostages. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Attack Hamas in Northern GazaIsraeli ground forces have launched an attack on Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza. The military reports that around 800,000 people have fled the area since the war began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and vows to crush Hamas' ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel. The military has successfully rescued one captive held by Hamas, supporting Netanyahu's claim that the ground war will aid in recovering more hostages. Read more ⮕