Israeli forces claim to have killed another Hamas commander in Gaza strike

Israeli forces claim to have killed another Hamas commander in their second strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp. Muhammad A'sar, the head of the Islamist group's anti-tank missile unit, was 'eliminated' using a fighter jet. The IDF released footage of the explosion at a Hamas base in Jabalia, which they claim killed A'sar. This comes after Israel said Tuesday's strike on the same target killed Ibrahim Biari, a ringleader of a terror attack. Israel continues its campaign to destroy Hamas after their rampage into southern Israel

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israeli Ground Forces Attack Hamas in Northern GazaIsraeli ground forces have launched an attack on Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza. The military reports that around 800,000 people have fled the area since the war began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and vows to crush Hamas' ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel. The military has successfully rescued one captive held by Hamas, supporting Netanyahu's claim that the ground war will aid in recovering more hostages. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces. Read more ⮕

Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Gunmen in Gaza's Tunnel NetworkIsraeli forces engage in fierce battles with Hamas terrorists inside Gaza's tunnel network, killing dozens of gunmen and destroying anti-tank missile launch and observation posts. Read more ⮕