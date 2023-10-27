Israeli Family Attacked by Hamas Terrorist

Here is what happened to one Israeli family three weeks ago today, on the morning of Saturday, October 7, at their home on a kibbutz in south Israel. I am relying on the evidence of reputable journalists who have seen the footage and who believe it to be incontrovertible. At about 6am we see the father emerge from sleep. He is clearly frightened by the gunfire he can hear outside. He grabs his two young sons, both of whom appear to be under ten, and for a few moments they mill around in panic, all three still in their boxer shorts. They go to the front door and then retreat because it seems too dangerous outside — until the father decides to make a break for it. They rush for a shelter but before they have time to seal themselves inside, a Hamas terrorist jumps over the wall and throws a grenade in after them. There is a blinding flash in the shelter. The father comes out and dies in a pool of blood. His badly injured sons follow, ­stepping over their father’s body. The scene cuts to the kitchen. The boys are on the floor. The terrorist is getting a drink from the fridge. He first takes some cold water, then drops the jug and finds some cola, which he chugs back. One boy sets up a piteous wail: ‘Why am I alive? Why are we alive? Brother, this is not a prank, our father is dead.’ Then they discuss the other child’s badly bleeding eye. He can’t see, he says; and that is the last we see of the Read more:

DailyMailUK »

Hamas spokesman storms out of BBC interview after being asked about killing of Israeli families
Ghazi Hamad insisted there was no command to Hamas terrorists to kill civilians

