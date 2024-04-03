Israeli airstrike kills seven aid workers in conflict zone

Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization that distributes food in conflict zones, were killed on Monday when three of their vehicles were hit by an airstrike. Israeli forces were the cause of the deaths and said it was an accident, remarking “this happens in wartime”. Survivors of the first attack had tried to take cover in the second car before that too was bombed, before moving to a third which was also hit.

The vehicles bear the hallmarks of a precision strike by inert or low-yield missiles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Central Kitchen Charity Halts Gaza Operations After Apparent Israeli Strike Kills Seven WorkersA view of damaged vehicle carrying Western employees after Israeli attack in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on April 02, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British aid worker confirmed among World Central Kitchen staff killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza:...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

World Central Kitchen halts work in Gaza after Israeli strikeWorld Central Kitchen, a food charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, has called a halt to its work in Gaza after an Israeli strike. Among the dead are aid workers from the UK, Australia, Poland, Palestine, and a dual citizen of the US and Canada, the group confirmed. It said it would make decisions about longer-term plans in the region soon. World Central Kitchen has been delivering essential meals to Gazans facing widespread hunger, pioneering a recently launched effort to deliver aid by sea. World Central Kitchen was founded after Andrés, a Spanish-American chef and restaurateur, visited Haiti following a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

World Central Kitchen Confirms Seven Team Members Killed in GazaThe World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirms that seven members of its team were killed by an Israeli airstrike while traveling in Gaza. The convoy was hit despite coordinating movements with the IDF. Most of those killed worked for UNRWA. Aid groups have called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Briton among seven food aid workers killed in Gaza in suspected Israeli airstrikeThe World Central Kitchen said those killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike include citizens of the UK, Australia, Poland, and a US-Canada dual citizen.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »