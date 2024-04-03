Israeli Air Strike Targets Iranian Embassy in Damascus

On April 1st, a suspected Israeli air strike targeted the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, killing seven people including high-ranking Iranian officers. This escalation in the shadow war between Israel and Iran raises questions about Iran's potential response, whether it will attack Israel or its main supporter, the United States.

