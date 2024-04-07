Israel withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza

Israel has withdrawn all ground troops apart from one brigade from southern Gaza, a military spokesman has said as the world marked six months of war since the 7 October attack by Hamas . The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had withdrawn troops from the area overnight, with only the Nahal brigade remaining in southern, tasked with securing the “Netzarim Corridor”. The corridor was built this year by Israel from east to west right across the Strip, dividing it in two.

An Israeli brigade is typically made up of a few thousand troops. The military did not immediately provide further details. The reported withdrawal of troops comes four months after the Israeli military went into the south of Gaza, with operations focused on the city of Khan Younis, claimed to be the southern headquarters of Hamas

Israel Ground Troops Withdrawal Southern Gaza Military Hamas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Doctors facing 'unimaginable' situations in Gaza hospital, say aid groupsThe UN Security Council is set to vote on a new resolution calling for an 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: Three countries reject US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire resolution in Security Council voteA US-sponsored resolution calling for 'the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire' in Gaza has failed to pass in the UN Security Council.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

The war in Gaza may topple Hamas without making Israel saferIt will end up even more deeply mired in the conflict that is the main threat to its security

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Israel-Gaza: Woman held hostage after Hamas killed her husband and daughter describes ordealChen Almog-Goldstein and her three children were taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October - moments after they watched the murder of her husband and 20-year-old daughter.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: The number of unidentified Palestinians killed in Gaza is risingThe collapse of healthcare infrastructure has left thousands of dead unidentified - with authorities relying on first responders, journalists and bereaved families for information.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »