Israel to reopen key border crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid

Israel says it will reopen a key border crossing into northern Gaza as part of steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s office said on Friday his security cabinet has approved a series of “immediate steps”, including the temporary reopening of the Erez crossing for the first time since the Hamas attack on October 7.

It also said Israel would allow its port in Ashdod to process aid shipments bound for Gaza, as well as permitting an increase in Jordanian aid shipments through another land crossing. “This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said.The announcement did not elaborate on quantities or types of items to be let i

Israel Gaza Border Crossing Humanitarian Aid Benjamin Netanyahu Erez Crossing Ashdod Port Jordanian Aid Conflict

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Owen Jones: Starvation may prove to be Israel’s deadliest crimeISRAEL’S genocidal onslaught on Gaza is a moral ambomination and a human catastrophe...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Israel cancels US meeting after Gaza ceasefire voteISRAEL has cancelled a meeting in Washington after the US declined to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Why Getting Rid of Netanyahu Is Unlikely to Shift Israel’s Approach to GazaProtesters take part in a demonstration against Israeli government and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 3, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Jewish leaders accuse city council of taking sides against Israel amid Gaza warCouncillors have said that the aim is to forge links between Preston and the as-yet-unchosen Palestinian town

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Israel cancels White House visit after UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza passesIsrael has cancelled a visit to the White House after the US did not stop the UN Security Council from passing a resolution which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »