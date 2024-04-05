Israel to reopen key border crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid

Israel says it will reopen a key border crossing into northern Gaza as part of steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s office said on Friday his security cabinet has approved a series of “immediate steps”, including the temporary reopening of the Erez crossing for the first time since the Hamas attack on October 7.
It also said Israel would allow its port in Ashdod to process aid shipments bound for Gaza, as well as permitting an increase in Jordanian aid shipments through another land crossing. “This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said.The announcement did not elaborate on quantities or types of items to be let i
