Israel to Reopen Key Border Crossing for Gaza Aid After Biden's Warning

Israel has announced that it will reopen the Erez border crossing in Gaza and increase the supply of humanitarian aid at two other crossings. This decision comes after US President Joe Biden warned that American support depends on Israel taking steps to address the suffering in Gaza .

The Erez crossing has been closed since it was damaged in the October attacks.

Israel Gaza Border Crossing Humanitarian Aid Joe Biden

