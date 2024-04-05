Israel to Reopen Humanitarian Routes for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

Israel has announced the reopening of two humanitarian routes to allow aid deliveries into Gaza , following pressure from the United States . The security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , approved the temporary reopening of the Erez crossing and the use of the Ashdod port to process aid shipments. Additionally, an increase in Jordanian aid shipments through another land crossing will be permitted.

The move aims to prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the continuation of the conflict. The announcement did not provide details on the quantity or type of aid to be delivered. The decision comes after US President Joe Biden urged an immediate ceasefire during a phone call with Netanyahu

