Israel threatens retaliatory AIRSTRIKES on Iran following attacks. IDF spokesperson Peter Lerner said on Monday morning in Tel Aviv that the response could be 'strike or no strike', adding there are 'a lot of different scenarios in between those two'. Tensions rise: What we know so far. Senior US defense officials have told NBC News that they worry an Israel i response to the attacks would be 'frenetic' and 'catastrophically escalatory'.

UN chief declares 'the Middle East is on the brink' after Iran's missile attack on Israel and warns those in the region face 'real danger of a devastating, full-scale conflict'

Israel Iran Airstrikes Attacks Tensions Conflict Middle East

US tells Israel it will not take part in retaliatory strikes against IranJoe Biden told Benjamin Netanyahu 'we would not envision ourselves participating in such a thing' as Israel weighs up its response to Tehran's attack

Middle East latest: Iran launches retaliatory missile and drone attack at Israel; UK condemns 'reckless' TehranIran has launched 'pilotless aircraft' at Israel, the Israeli military has said. Delivering a televised statement, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari says Israel is 'well prepared' for the attack.

Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile and Drone Attack at Israel; UK Condemns 'Reckless' TehranIran has launched 'pilotless aircraft' at Israel, prompting condemnation from the UK. Israel is prepared for the attack, says Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. Key players in the region do not want a wider conflict, says military analyst Sean Bell.

Iran Plays Down Risk of Retaliatory Attack on IsraelIran is playing down the risk of a significant retaliatory strike against Israel after its embassy in Syria was hit.

Iran to Calculate Retaliatory Attack on Israel to Avoid EscalationIran has communicated to the US that a likely retaliatory attack on Israel will be calculated to avoid major escalation. The message was conveyed by Iranian foreign minister during a visit to Oman. Iran has been considering its response to the suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed a top Iranian commander. The US has told Iran it was not involved in the strike. Iran plans to use regional proxies to launch attacks on Israel.

Israel threatens to launch direct attack on Iran - further escalating conflict in the Middle EastIsraeli tanks were moving along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Wednesday (April 10), shortly before three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the territory.

