Israel signals expansion into southern Gaza as IDF recovers body of hostage

ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger reports from Tel Aviv as Israel has signalled an expansion into southern Gaza. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said its soldiers in Gaza City have recovered the body of a woman taken hostage by Hamas. Residents in southern Gaza said that Israeli forces had conducted leaflet drops on Thursday, telling people to flee. The move has been interpreted as a sign that Tel Aviv is to expand its offensive beyond Gaza City.

Paltel, the Palestinian telecoms provider, has said that communications have been wiped out across Gaza because of a lack of fuel. More than 11,300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas. At least 1,400 people were killed in Israel, following Hamas' October 7 attack in the south of the country. Israel's military says its soldiers in Gaza City have found the body of a woman who was thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 attack

