Israel says ground forces ‘expanding operations’ into Gaza tonight amid massive bombardment

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari as announced that Israel’s ground forces are “expanding their operations tonight”.This story is being updated.

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli tanks and troops cross into Gaza as part of 'tactical raid'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south GazaSky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern GazaNavy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel conducts 'sea raid'; US fighter jets strike Iran-linked locations in SyriaThe Israeli military said it conducted a 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern Gaza overnight. And the US launched retaliatory airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Pentagon. Read more ⮕

Israel strikes outskirts of Gaza City in second ground raidThe Israeli forces are preparing for a widely-expected ground invasion of the territory, ruled by Hamas. Read more ⮕