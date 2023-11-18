Israel's bombardment of Gaza to shift to southern areas

Fears over the safety of Palestinian civilians are growing as Israel suggests its bombardment of Gaza will shift to southern areas , having destroyed swathes of the north. Leaflets have been dropped by the Israel i military in some areas of the south, near Khan Younis , warning residents to leave as Israel declared the 'next stage' of their offensive has begun.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are reportedly already displaced in southern parts since Israel 's campaign focused largely in the north, which came after similar leafleting. Israel - Gaza latest: Satellite images show huge crowds trying to flee to southern Gaza Sky News has obtained an image of one of the flyers, which tells locals they 'must evacuate' and 'go to known shelters' - but it does not specify any shelters or suggest a safe area. Challenged by Sky News on where the people of Khan Younis should go, Mark Regev, an adviser to Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Gaza ns will 'know exactly what to do'. 'I think the people of Gaza who will read those leaflets know exactly what to do,' he sai





