Israel’s battered peace camp appeals for mercy for Gaza in a hostile environment

DWP 'too slow' in paying PIP benefit arrears with just 5% paid out after 4 years, critics sayDesperate messages flooded through asking after friends and relatives. Her son called from Australia where he had been watching the news for hours.Friends at the Be’eri kibbutz had been killed and captured. Friends of her sons that came to parties at her home were among the victims of the Re’im festival massacre.

At night she hears the bombs fall on Gaza, where thousands have been killed as Israeli exacts a heavy price for the Hamas massacre.Emergency workers survey the scene after mass killings at Be’eri, Israel. (Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Conversations have been unusually difficult within these meetings since 7 October, as participants from both sides struggle to reconcile their grief with the pain of the other.in the Israeli army. “Some people break down into tears and empathise and others just down and try to deny what happened.” headtopics.com

Palestinian citizens of Israel – 20 per cent of the population – have been subjected to “mass unlawful arrests and detentions related to social media posts,” Earlier this week, activists gathered in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli cities to spread core messages: ‘Only peace will bring security.’ ‘No to violence, no to racism.’ ‘Jews and Arabs – we will get through this together.’

Advocating for coexistence has rarely been harder. There is little tolerance for messages about Palestinian suffering in Israel after the shock of 7 October, the activist says, while Palestinian communities accuse the group of underplaying the horror they face. headtopics.com

While ties between Jewish and Arab communities are being sorely tested, many in Israel’s peace camp are also feeling a sense of isolation and betrayal from supposed allies abroad that have seemed reluctant to condemn the horrors committed by Hamas.

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

