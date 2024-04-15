Israel's Ambassador Warns of Potential Iranian Attack on London

Israel 's ambassador to the UK has warned that Iran would not hesitate to attack London , as she vowed her government wanted "deterrence" rather than revenge. Tzipi Hotovely told LBC's Andrew Marr that "we don’t work here for any revenge - I think it’s not the game. The game here is deterrence.

Ms Hotovely said: "I think we’re listening very carefully to our friends and our allies, and we’re definitely not into escalating anything." But she warned that the UK could also be targeted by Iran if the country was not deterred after its attack on Israel.The ambassador said: "One thing Britain knows more than any other country in the world - by not doing anything against aggressor, you also can create escalation.

