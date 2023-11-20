Israel's ambassador hopeful for release of Israeli hostages by Hamas

Hamas could release a significant number of Israeli hostages 'in coming days', Israel's ambassador to the US has said. Around 240 hostages were taken during Hamas's deadly cross-border assault into Israel on 7 October, which prompted Israel to invade Gaza in an attempt to wipe out the militant group. Israel's ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, said Israel was hopeful a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas 'in coming days'.
Israel-Hamas latest: Israel claims Hamas 'hid and murdered hostages' at al Shifa hospital His comments came after Qatar's prime minister said only 'very minor' details remained in a deal between Israel and Hamas. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al Thani said mainly 'practical and logistical' issues remained, while a White House official said the 'very complicated, very sensitive' negotiations were making progress. Last week Reuters reported Qatari moderators had been seeking a deal between Israel and Hamas to exchange 50 hostages in exchange for a three-day ceasefire which would help boost emergency aid shipments to civilians in Gaz
