Israel Recovers Body of Farmer Held Hostage in Gaza

Israel 's military recovers the body of a farmer held hostage in Gaza , as negotiators prepare for talks on a cease-fire and the release of remaining hostages. The body of Elad Katzir, abducted in January by militants, was found.
Families of the remaining hostages fear time is running out.
Israel Gaza Hostage Farmer Negotiators Cease-Fire Militants Abduction
Israeli Farmer's Body Recovered in GazaIsrael's military recovers the body of a farmer held hostage in Gaza, increasing pressure on the government to secure the release of remaining hostages.
Israel cancels US meeting after Gaza ceasefire voteISRAEL has cancelled a meeting in Washington after the US declined to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
