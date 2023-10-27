Israel plans to launch long and difficult ground offensive to destroy Hamas

Israel expects to launch a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon to destroy Hamas, the country's defence minister said.
After three weeks of war sparked by a bloody Hamas incursion into southern Israel, the Palestinian death toll has soared past 7,300, according to officials in Gaza. Services were cut on Friday evening following a heavy round of Israeli air strikes that lit up the sky over the territory.
More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during Hamas' October 7 attack, according to the Israeli government, and at least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza. A ground invasion is expected to cause even higher casualties on both sides as Israeli forces and Hamas battle each other in dense residential areas.
He showed reporters aerial footage of what he said was a tunnel shaft built right next to a hospital.Little is known about Hamas' secretive tunnels and other infrastructure, and it was not possible to independently confirm Mr Gallant's claims.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, said it has been forced to ration fuel among lifesaving machines in hospitals, bakeries, and desalination plants, and only has enough for a few more days.
It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in Shijaiyah, an area on Gaza City's outskirts that was the scene of an urban battle in the 2014 Gaza war. The Israeli military says it only targets militants and accuses Hamas of operating among civilians in an attempt to protect its fighters.