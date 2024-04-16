Israel Plans 'Painful' Strike on Iran Following Unprecedented Attack

Israel is planning a ‘painful’ strike on Iran - despite Western calls for calm - after it was targeted in an unprecedented missile and drone attack over the weekend. The Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly asked the IDF to draw up a list of targets they could hit that the US would not object to. Leaders across the Western world, including in the US and UK, have urged Israel to "take the win" after an "almost total failure" by Iran in its missile attack .

Herzi Halevi said: "Iran wanted to harm the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel — that is something that had not happened before. "We were prepared for the ‘Iron Shield’ operation — preparation that brought Iran to also meet air superiority."Last Monday, we saw what was being organized, and we think that the State of Israel is very strong and knows how to deal with it alone, but with a threat so numerous and so far away, we are always happy to have with us.

Israel Iran Missile Attack Drone Attack Retaliation Precision Strike Cyber Attack

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel planning ‘painful’ strike on Iran despite Western calls for calm after unprecedented missile attackIsrael is planning a ‘painful’ strike on Iran - despite Western calls for calm - after it was targeted in an unprecedented missile and drone attack over the weekend.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Iran's Supreme Leader Vows to 'Punish' Israel, Raising Fears of All-Out WarIran's supreme leader has stoked fears of an all-out war breaking out in the Middle East as he vowed to 'punish' Israel. General Mohammad Reza Zahedi died alongside six senior members of Iran's twisted terrorist army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Israel is reportedly preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities in response to Iran's threats. Iran has been supporting terror proxies in their attempts to attack Israel. Israel plans to respond to any attacks by targeting Iran's nuclear sites directly.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Israel attack: Rishi Sunak joins G7 leaders in condemning Iran's bombardment of Israel 'in the...EU's Ursula Von der Leyen: 'We call on Iran and its proxies to cease the attacks'. the President of the European Commission adressed the recent Iranian attacks on Israel and warned Iran to avoid a regional escalation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel attack: Rishi Sunak joins G7 leaders in condemning Iran's bombardment of Israel 'in the...EU's Ursula Von der Leyen: 'We call on Iran and its proxies to cease the attacks'. the President of the European Commission adressed the recent Iranian attacks on Israel and warned Iran to avoid a regional escalation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel attack: Rishi Sunak joins G7 leaders in condemning Iran's bombardment of Israel 'in the...EU's Ursula Von der Leyen: 'We call on Iran and its proxies to cease the attacks'. the President of the European Commission adressed the recent Iranian attacks on Israel and warned Iran to avoid a regional escalation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Biden says US support for Israel is 'ironclad' following Iran threatsThe president's comments come after the Iranian supreme leader threatened 'punishment' for a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that it blames Israel for. Listen to a Daily episode on how the war could be worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »