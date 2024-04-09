Israel Plans Invasion of Rafah as Ceasefire Talks Continue

Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that a date has been set for an Israel i invasion of Rafah , Gaza 's last refuge for displaced Palestinians . The exact date was not disclosed as new ceasefire talks take place in Cairo. Netanyahu stated that the goal is to achieve the release of all hostages and a complete victory over Hamas . He emphasized that this victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there.
The announcement came as reports suggested a ceasefire and hostage deal between Hamas and Israel was imminent. Negotiators from both sides, along with mediators from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, are currently in Cairo for the talks
