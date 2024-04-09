Israel Plans Invasion of Rafah as Ceasefire Talks Continue

Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that a date has been set for an Israel i invasion of Rafah , Gaza 's last refuge for displaced Palestinians . The exact date was not disclosed as new ceasefire talks take place in Cairo. Netanyahu stated that the goal is to achieve the release of all hostages and a complete victory over Hamas . He emphasized that this victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there.

The announcement came as reports suggested a ceasefire and hostage deal between Hamas and Israel was imminent. Negotiators from both sides, along with mediators from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, are currently in Cairo for the talks

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Invasion Rafah Gaza Palestinians Ceasefire Talks Hamas Victory Hostages Middle East

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'There is a date': Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows Rafah invasion will go aheadMr Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel must send ground forces into the city, which he says is Hamas' final stronghold. It comes as the group rejected the latest Israeli ceasefire proposal.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, declaring: “There is a date.”

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Joe Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel approves plans for attack on RafahUS president Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Gaza after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light for a military operation in Rafah.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Israel’s Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to call off Rafah offensiveThe tough message from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sets the stage for potentially difficult talks next week in Washington.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Blinken says Rafah offensive risks 'further isolating' Israel as UN rejects ceasefire resolutionGaza's southern city of Rafah is currently home to more than one million displaced people sheltering from Israel's offensive.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fearsThe US secretary of state will present alternative proposals to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »