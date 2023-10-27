Israel Launches Intense Airstrikes on Gaza, Warns of Ground Invasion

Hamas will feel Israel's 'wrath tonight', a top political adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu warned as Israeli warplanes unleashed airstrikes of 'unprecedented' intensity across all parts of the Gaza strip. The IDF announced it was 'expanding' its ground forces' operations and warned Palestinian civilians to move south as soon as possible. The bombing coincided with blackouts in much of the enclave and reports of 'bunker buster' missiles being used to destroy Hamas tunnels. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that the air force is targeting underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, while the ground forces are expanding their activity Read more:

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Assault on Hamas Targets in GazaIsrael used tanks, bulldozers, and APCs to launch a targeted night assault against Hamas targets in Gaza, in its biggest incursion since the terror group's October 7 atrocities. Read more ⮕

