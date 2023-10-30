Israel Launches Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip

AS NIGHT FELL over the Gaza Strip on October 27th, the Palestinian mobile-phone networks in the coastal enclave stopped working. Rumours soon spread that Israel had begun a ground invasion of the territory. A terse statement from the army confirmed that ground operations were “expanding” but offered no other details.

Around two-thirds of the civilian population is thought to have heeded that order—which still leaves a vast number of people in the area Israel is encircling. The mobile-phone outage during the October 27th bombardment made it impossible to call ambulances. Witnesses in Gaza say people brought the dead and wounded to hospitals on tuk-tuks. Even in the “safe” zone, conditions are intolerable. Israel has continued air strikes in the south (though they are less intense than those in the north).

