Israel kills top Hamas leaders but sources say next generation will be even more radical

A Palestinian protester hurls rocks toward Israeli troops during confrontations with them in Al-Bireh, following a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the nearby occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday (Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP). But it’s unclear whether taking out its leaders will be enough to deal a fatal blow to the Islamist group.
One airstrike on Thursday killed the deputy head of Hamas’s intelligence directorate, Shadi Barud, the military said. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) accused Barud of planning theThe military added that later that evening it had killed three senior commanders in Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah Battalion: the battalion’s commander, Rifaat Abbas; the deputy commander, Ibrahim Jadba; and a combat support commander, Tarek Maarouf.
Israel says it plans to kill as many Hamas operatives as possible and smash the militants' infrastructure. Defence minister Yoav Gallant reiterated that a ground operation was looming and vowed to win the war, asserting that the country's next 75 years largely depend on it.that the harder the Israelis hit Gaza – and the more civilian deaths they cause – the more likely they were to spawn the next generation of Islamist fighters.
Israel expects its ground invasion to be long and difficult. Gallant described a campaign that will require dismantling a vast network of tunnels used by the territory's militant rulers. Gallant said the ground invasion "will take a long time", and that it would lead to another lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys "pockets of resistance".