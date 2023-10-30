Israel-Hamas War: What's The Difference Between A Ceasefire And A Humanitarian Pause?

But, some are pleading for a ceasefire; others pressing for a humanitarian pause. So what’s the difference – and what would each one mean for the war?describes ceasefire as the antonym of the military phrase, “open fire”. It’s a long-term “cessation of hostilities” according to theas a crucial part of the peace process, and usually indicates a willingness from both parties to end all hostilities and violence.
It can be a verbal or written agreement, with public or secret terms, and is sometimes initiated by a third party mediator.It lasts for a defined period and occurs in a specific area – meaning violence is expected to continue at some point.Food, fuel and goods imports have been blocked by Israeli forces, along with electricity and most water supplies, in retaliation for the Palestinian militants Hamas’ massacre on Israeli soil on October 7.
By 120 votes to 14 – and 45 countries abstaining – Jordan's motion, which also called for the unconditional release of captives, went through. UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution on "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" on the ongoing Gaza crisisHe also told Sky News: "The government have been absolutely clear that a ceasefire at this time is not the answer.
"As ceasefire at this time would allow Hamas to regroup, it doesn't mean release of the hostages, there's no guarantee Hamas would keep the ceasefire – they haven't kept ceasefires in the past.October 30, 2023
The US chose not to back the motion at all, instead of just abstaining. Like many other Western allies, Washington wanted the motion to explicitly mention Hamas, rather than just condemning "all attacks of violence". The motion did not explain that the hostages were held by Hamas, either.Only the UN security council can pass binding motions on such matters – and they cannot do so right now without Russia or the US using their veto power and they're backing opposite sides in the Israel-Hamas war.