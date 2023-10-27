Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for more aid to be allowed into Gaza amid 'collective punishment' blockade

Israel must allow more aid into Gaza amid a blockade that is being used to 'collectively punish more than two million people', a UN official has said. 'The siege means that food, water and fuel, all basic commodities, are being used to collectively punish more than two million people,' said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNWRA). 'There has been intense negotiation, endless shuttle diplomacy to open a new supply line.

Read more from Sky News:Border Force teams set up in Egypt to help British citizens - if they can get out of GazaAll civilian hostages could be freed in days, say negotiatorsSatellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south Gaza Sheer scale of destruction Some 7,300 Palestinians have died in the three weeks after Hamas staged a bloody attack into Israel, according to officials in Gaza.

Read more:

SkyNews »

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south GazaSky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern GazaNavy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza ground raid 'biggest incursion' of conflict so far, as IDF 'prepares battlefield'Tanks and troops crossed the border into northern Gaza overnight, the Israeli military has confirmed. The raid was the biggest of the conflict so far and is intended to 'prepare the battlefield' before an expected full-scale ground invasion. Read more ⮕

We are destroying Hamas with air strikes, Israel claims – but Hamas continues rocket fire and raidsIsrael has largely destroyed Hamas strongholds in northern Gaza, one expert told i, but much of its infrastructure remains intact elsewhere Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas War: What's Happening With Tel Aviv's Ground Invasion Into Gaza?Kate is a Senior Trends Reporter at HuffPost UK, covering the day's most compelling stories. She has worked in the national news since she became a qualified journalist and was previously a reporter with Express.co.uk Read more ⮕