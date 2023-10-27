Israel-Hamas war: 'They are bombing hospitals and schools - and the world does nothing'

A soldier with his machine gun cradled in his arms signals us to stop as we approach a checkpoint on the road to the West Bank city of Nablus. More soldiers are spread out on the rocky hillocks around us. A textbook example of a checkpoint in enemy territory, and that's how they see the West Bank Palestinians who live here - the enemy. All but one of the roads that leads to Nablus are closed by barriers, guarded by heavily-armed members of the Israeli defence forces.

Samer is a lifelong resident of the Old City of Nablus. He told me this cycle of violence has gone on his whole life. 'The idea of killing from the other side, the occupation, is something normal for them, they don't know human rights, they don't know civil rights, they don't know international law, they don't know anything, and they don't apply anything, they know only how to kill,' he said. 'I am 65, by the way. I have been witnessing this daily since I am 12.

