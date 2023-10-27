Israel-Hamas war: Sadiq Khan among senior Labour figures breaking ranks with Starmer to back full ceasefire in Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza after a string of senior Labour figures broke ranks to challenge his stance. London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham are among those who want the Labour leadership to strengthen its position and back a full cessation of violence between Israel and Hamas.

' Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed had earlier said he 'empathises' with MPs angry about the party leadership's stance on the crisis in Gaza, but stood by the position taken by Sir Keir. The shadow frontbench member told Sky News that if the attack Israel suffered had happened in the UK: 'Our state would have sought to defend ourselves to protect our citizens by dismantling the capability of a terrorist organisation that carried it out.

