Israel-Hamas war: Gaza doctor says he has dozens more patients who need to cross into Egypt

The rows of ambulances in Gaza started moving towards the border crossing into Egypt from Wednesday morning. Inside were some of the most critically wounded from the recent Israeli onslaught on the territory and this was the first chance for anyone to escape the hell of what is happening in the Palestinian enclave. In the emergency convoy, there were 76 people - among them women, the elderly and children.

Sky News verified the geolocation of pictures put out by Hamas which indicated the second day's strike was inside the camp but in a different location to Tuesday's attack. The images showed bloodied women and children as well as many men clambering over rubble, being pulled out of debris and carried into hospitals.

