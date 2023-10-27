Israel-Hamas war: Children leave teddy bears outside Foreign Office in call for ceasefire in Gaza

Dozens of children and their parents attended the protest to put pressure on the Government to withdraw military support for Israel.

Dozens of children and their parents attended the protest to put pressure on the Government to withdraw military support for Israel.

Read more:

SkyNews »

We are destroying Hamas with air strikes, Israel claims – but Hamas continues rocket fire and raidsIsrael has largely destroyed Hamas strongholds in northern Gaza, one expert told i, but much of its infrastructure remains intact elsewhere Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south GazaSky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern GazaNavy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas ceasefire is 'untenable', says Defence Secretary Grant ShappsGrant Shapps argued that calling for a ceasefire would be akin to asking the country 'not to go after Hamas - and I don't think anyone thinks that would be right'. Read more ⮕

Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'all Hamas fighters are doomed' as he says Israel is 'getting prepared' to...Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation tonight. He said that the two main goals of the war is to destroy Hamas and return hostages back home. He also claimed that the invasion will happen, but he cannot tell details. Read more ⮕

Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'all Hamas fighters are doomed' as he says Israel is 'getting prepared' to...Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation tonight. He said that the two main goals of the war is to destroy Hamas and return hostages back home. He also claimed that the invasion will happen, but he cannot tell details. Read more ⮕