Israel-Hamas war: Attacking hospitals 'is a war crime', says doctor as IDF claims Hamas has military complex underneath al Shifa

Israel's military claims al Shifa hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas.

Sky News spoke to a doctor in Gaza who says there's nowhere to evacuate critically injured patients.

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza ground raid 'biggest incursion' of conflict so far, as IDF 'prepares battlefield'Tanks and troops crossed the border into northern Gaza overnight, the Israeli military has confirmed. The raid was the biggest of the conflict so far and is intended to 'prepare the battlefield' before an expected full-scale ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: IDF to expand ground operations and warns Gaza City residents to move southIsrael will expand ground operations tonight and has warned residents of Gaza City to move south. Read more ⮕

We are destroying Hamas with air strikes, Israel claims – but Hamas continues rocket fire and raidsIsrael has largely destroyed Hamas strongholds in northern Gaza, one expert told i, but much of its infrastructure remains intact elsewhere Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern GazaNavy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south GazaSky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards. Read more ⮕

Israel expanding ground operations in Gaza, says IDF spokesmanAn Israeli army spokesman has announced that its land operations are being expanded. Although it is not clear what expansion means and whether this is the long feared ground invasion. Read more ⮕