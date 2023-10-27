Israel-Gaza war: Blackburn councillors quit Labour

Two more councillors have resigned from Labour in protest over the party's stance on the Israel-Gaza war.Mr Desai criticised Labour's leadership as "unwilling to call out atrocities" against civilians in Gaza.

Along with the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer has called for "humanitarian pauses" to transport aid but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.In a LBC interview on 11 October - when asked if it was appropriate for Israel to cut off water and power to Gaza - he said: "I think Israel does have that right.

In a letter, Mr Desai wrote that the conflict "continues to claim many, many innocent civilian lives"."However I also condemn the disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks on innocent Palestinian people and civilian infrastructure, the displacement of millions and the many breaches of international law - all lives are valuable." headtopics.com

He said previous letters to Sir Keir Starmer "seeking appropriate responses" had led to "nothing forthcoming". He described his latest requests as "straightforward", adding that he thought Sir Keir should call for an immediate ceasefire and "condemn the atrocities being committed by Israel".

"I cannot continue being a member of a party whose leadership unwilling to callout atrocities against a civilian population," he said."I cannot stand by and watch innocent lives being massacred." Blackburn Labour MP Kate Hollern, who recently called on the government to work for a ceasefire, said she was "very sad" about the pair's departure from the party, adding "I fully respect their decisions at this difficult time". headtopics.com

