Israel-Gaza latest: Woman taken hostage at music festival 'found dead'; Hamas 'preventing foreigners from leaving Gaza', US says

A 25-year-old man has been stabbed in Jerusalem, an Israeli volunteer emergency service has said. A spokesperson for Ihud Hatzala said volunteers had provided the man with first aid.

'When we arrived at the scene we encountered a stab wound in his upper body, we gave him first medical aid at the scene and then he was taken in a police ambulance to the Hadassah Hera Tesov Hospital, where his condition at this stage is determined to be critical,' they said. Our news correspondent Cordelia Lynch is in Jerusalem and said a 'large crowd' had gathered, and a 'number of security forces' have arrived.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Israel-Gaza latest: IDF in 'direct contact' with Hamas; Hamas 'preventing foreigners from leaving Gaza'Parts of northern Gaza have been hit by intense air and artillery strikes, according to Hamas-run media after Israel released images of tanks on the enclave's west coast. The Israel Defence Forces has claimed to have struck more than 600 targets, including the area of a university. Read more ⮕

Israel Expands Ground Operation In Gaza and Bombs Hamas TunnelsExplosions caused by Israeli bombardment are seen on the horizon in northern Gaza on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Read more ⮕

‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against HamasThe military released grainy images on Saturday showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of the territory. Read more ⮕

‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against HamasThe military released grainy images on Saturday showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of the territory. Read more ⮕

‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against HamasThe military released grainy images on Saturday showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of the territory. Read more ⮕

Israel confirms 'best soldiers and commanders' operating in Gaza as military chief says Hamas war 'entering...Israel has confirmed it has soldiers and commanders operating in Gaza as its military chief warned the war against Hamas has 'entered a new stage'. Read more ⮕