Israel-Gaza latest: Rafah crossing to reopen today; foreign nationals in Gaza urged to move to border; Joe Biden calls for 'humanitarian pause'

The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is set to reopen again today, according to border officials.

At least 335 foreign nationals left the enclave yesterday when the border opened - for the first time to outgoing foreign nationals since the outbreak of last month's Israel-Hamas conflict.Dozens of severely injured Gazans were also transferred into care in Egypt following a deal between Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

