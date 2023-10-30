Israel-Gaza latest: Gaza effectively divided 'in two' as Israeli tanks roll in; Shani Louk, woman taken hostage at music festival, 'found dead'

Hundreds of mourners have marched in the streets of Jenin at the funeral of Palestinians killed earlier today. Four people were killed, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city. The ministry said five other Palestinians were wounded, including two with critical injuries.

Israeli media reported that there was heavy exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Palestinians in a battle that involved the use of drone strikes.In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Middle East war, but the Palestinians assert rights there.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Israel-Hamas war: IDF says Israeli soldiers and tanks have gone into northern GazaIsrael says it has sent its forces in northern Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military operations in Gaza 'will escalate', IDF warnsThe Israel Defence Forces chief spokesperson says its troops are 'prepared for any scenario' - as the UN warns airstrikes are getting closer to hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Israel cuts off internet in Gaza as heavy strikes hit northern GazaThe Hamas government accuses Israel of cutting off communications and internet in Gaza to perpetrate massacres with retaliatory strikes. Palestinian telecom provider Paltel confirms internet service has been cut off. Israeli military expands ground activity in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: IDF in 'direct contact' with Hamas; Hamas 'preventing foreigners from leaving Gaza'Parts of northern Gaza have been hit by intense air and artillery strikes, according to Hamas-run media after Israel released images of tanks on the enclave's west coast. The Israel Defence Forces has claimed to have struck more than 600 targets, including the area of a university. Read more ⮕

Kidnapped Shani Louk Found Dead in GazaKidnapped Shani Louk's family have announced that she is dead after a bone from the base of her skull was found three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the Nova electronic festival and paraded on the back of a truck. Read more ⮕

Kidnapped Shani Louk Found Dead in GazaKidnapped Shani Louk's family have announced that she is dead after a bone from the base of her skull was found three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the Nova electronic festival and paraded on the back of a truck. Read more ⮕