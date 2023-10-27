Israel-Gaza ceasefire needed to avoid Middle-East conflict spreading, Ex-Royal Navy chief warns

One of the UK’s most senior military figures has warned that a ceasefire is needed in the Israel-Hamas war to prevent the conflict spreading across the Middle East.that the risk of escalation had increased due to pressure on Arab state leaders from civilians to act against Tel Aviv.

Israel’s attacks follow the murder of more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and the kidnap of around 220 more in Lord West added that even Arab leaders that had no intention of escalating the war in Israel are “being dragged along” as their concern over “a huge uprising against them” grows.

The Admiral believes that if Hezbollah was at war with Israel in Lebanon then other Arab nations such as Syria, Iran and Yemen would join the hostilities. “If Israel agrees to a ceasefire or pause, then Hamas will look for long negotiations over the hostages while making more missiles. Remember Hamas is still firing missiles into Israel.” headtopics.com

General Lord Richard Dannatt, the former chief of general staff in the British Army, said: “It could be argued that if there is a vote in the UN Security Council for a ceasefire of pause, then there may be some kind of external pressure for a negotiated settlement.

“Hamas will not be able to destroy the state of Israel and Israel will not be able to destroy Hamas.” “This is part of a wider desire by the Americans to show that they have a degree of strength and a degree of authority over the region and to show they are a major factor in security in the region.” headtopics.com

