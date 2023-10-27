Israel expanding ground operations in Gaza, says IDF spokesman

An Israeli army spokesman has announced that its land operations are being expanded. Although it is not clear what expansion means and whether this is the long feared ground invasion.

Tonight’s announcement has been preceded by some of the heaviest air bombardment so far. The Internet and phone connectivity have also gone dark.

