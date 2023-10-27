Israel Cuts Power to Gaza Strip as Ground Invasion Looms

Israel has cut power to the Gaza strip as they bombard the region with unprecedented airstrikes ahead of the long-awaited ground invasion. Israel looks to be starting its long-awaited ground invasion of Gaza after weeks of relentless airstrikes following Hamas' attack. Tanks and troops have started pouring into the war-torn territory to destroy the terrorist group. Footage appeared to show streams of tanks, drones, and jets wiping out Hamas targets last night in Israel's second night raid. Footage shared by Al Jazeera on Twitter appears to show the renewed attacks on Gaza as a journalist cowers from the blast live on air. Israel's defense minister Yoav Gallants today said they expected to launch its invasion of Gaza soon, destroying Hamas' underground web of tunnels as it prepared for the full-scale ground invasion. Columns of tanks backed by fighter jets, helicopters, and drones smashed through border defenses, wiping out Hamas terror targets and infrastructure, the IDF claimed. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY… The Sun is your go-to destination for the best football, boxing, and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures, and must-see video. Like us on Facebook a Read more:

