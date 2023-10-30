Israel Claims to Have Blitzed 600 Terror Targets in Gaza

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Israel's military claims to have blitzed 600 terror targets inside Gaza in the past 24 hours in their biggest bombardment yet. The IDF is expanding its ground operations into Gaza as 8,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in the conflict so far. The last two nights have seen Israel ferociously pound the Gaza Strip with an increased relentlessness as the IDF expands their ground operations inside the enclave. On Saturday night, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu declared: "This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas' governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home." Last night, the IDF claimed to have hit over 600 targets - an increase on the 450 targets they reportedly hit on Sunday. They have released new footage that appears to show Israeli armoured units advancing in Gaza, with soldiers seen holding assault rifles. The second piece of footage shows an aerial view of buildings in Gaza, with a number of them being hit by Israeli ordnance in terrifyingly large explosions. In reference to the footage of giant explosions, they said: "In clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF fighters eliminated dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tried to attack the forces.

Israel-Gaza latest: IDF in 'direct contact' with Hamas; Hamas 'preventing foreigners from leaving Gaza'Parts of northern Gaza have been hit by intense air and artillery strikes, according to Hamas-run media after Israel released images of tanks on the enclave's west coast. The Israel Defence Forces has claimed to have struck more than 600 targets, including the area of a university. Read more ⮕

Israel cuts off internet in Gaza as heavy strikes hit northern GazaThe Hamas government accuses Israel of cutting off communications and internet in Gaza to perpetrate massacres with retaliatory strikes. Palestinian telecom provider Paltel confirms internet service has been cut off. Israeli military expands ground activity in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israeli army tells people to leave northern Gaza 'immediately' before looming operationThe Israel Defence Forces has reissued an 'urgent' call for people in northern Gaza to leave before an operation it says will 'neutralise the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity'. It comes after the most intense night of strikes on Gaza since the conflict began. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas latest as IDF says it has hit 600 Hamas targets in overnight operationsIsrael Defence Forces also struck targets in Syria and Lebanon overnight Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war latest: 'Dozens' of militants killed as Israel strikes 'more than 600 targets'; Hamas 'preventing' foreigners from leaving GazaParts of northern Gaza have been hit by intense air and artillery strikes, according to Hamas-run media after Israel released images of tanks on the enclave's west coast. The Israel Defence Forces has claimed to have struck more than 600 targets, including the area of a university. Read more ⮕

Israel Urges Residents of Northern Gaza to Temporarily Relocate SouthThe Israel Defense Forces have issued an urgent advisory for residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily move south for their safety. The death toll for civilians in Gaza is already in the thousands as the Israeli military continues to launch air strikes. This move indicates a further escalation in Israel's campaign against Hamas and suggests an all-out invasion of Gaza may be imminent. Read more ⮕