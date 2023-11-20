Israel Claims to Find Hamas Base Underneath Gaza Hospital

Israel claims to have found a Hamas base underneath the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, despite the terror group denying it exists. The IDF released images on Sunday of a tunnel that they claim leads to a Hamas command centre under the hospital, which is the largest in Gaza. Releasing images of '55m-long terror tunnel, 10m deep underneath the Shifa hospital', a spokesperson said troops 'are continuing to uncover the route of the tunnel'.

Israel also released footage that they said showed Hamas taking wounded hostages into the hospital on October 7





🏆 16. LBC » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest Israel-Hamas news: Netanyahu says Israel not seeking to ‘govern Gaza’ as Hamas claims hospiThere have been reports of air strikes at the Al-Shifa hospital in the heart of Gaza City overnight

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas claims Israel refused to receive hostages; attacks on Gaza to increase 'today'An Israeli military spokesman has said strikes on Gaza will increase. It comes after lorries carrying food and medical supplies entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt, but aid agencies warn far more must be done.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: IDF in 'direct contact' with Hamas; Hamas 'preventing foreigners from leaving Gaza'Parts of northern Gaza have been hit by intense air and artillery strikes, according to Hamas-run media after Israel released images of tanks on the enclave's west coast. The Israel Defence Forces has claimed to have struck more than 600 targets, including the area of a university.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel rejects Hamas hostages claim; attacks against Gaza to increase 'from today'An Israeli military spokesman has said strikes on Gaza will increase. It comes after lorries carrying food and medical supplies entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt, but aid agencies warn far more must be done.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas told to expect Israel's 'wrath' as ground operations in Gaza expandedThe Israeli military has said it will start expanding ground operations in Gaza - as 'intense bombings' have already cut phone services and internet. Our correspondent on the ground has spotted warplanes going over an Israeli city into Gaza and reports 'loud explosions'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas releases two elderly Israeli women held hostage in GazaHamas has released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »