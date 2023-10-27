Israel claims Hamas has set up main base beneath Gaza hospital

Hamas have set up their main base beneath Gaza's biggest hospital, Israel claims, as it announced it expects 'a long and difficult ground offensive' will begin soon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said there is 'concrete evidence' to suggest Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City is a Hamas base of operations. Its spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that 'hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide there after the massacre of October 7'. He said it is 'one of many' hospitals that the terrorists are operating inside and under, adding that they chose it to 'exploit innocent Gazan civilians as human shields'. He also noted that Hamas is using fuel stored in these facilities for carrying out its operations. He added: 'Hamas's use of hospitals is systematic. Precisely because they know Israel distinguishes between civilians and terrorists.' When asked how it would alter the IDF's mission if hostages were being held in the hospitals being used by Hamas, Hagari said: 'Israel has got clear targets for the operation in Gaza. Our aim is to achieve both of our targets, to defeat Hamas and to bring our babies, our women, our elderly, our men back home. And we will do tha Read more:

DailyMailUK »

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south GazaSky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern GazaNavy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy HamasThe Israeli defence minister said the campaign will include dismantling a ‘vast network’ of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy HamasThe Israeli defence minister said the campaign will include dismantling a ‘vast network’ of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy HamasThe Israeli defence minister said the campaign will include dismantling a ‘vast network’ of tunnels used by Hamas. Read more ⮕