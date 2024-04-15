Israel Calls Iran's Missile Attack a Declaration of War

Israel describes Iran 's missile attack as a declaration of war and approves plans for offensive and defensive action .

Israel Iran Missile Attack Declaration Of War Offensive Action Defensive Action

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Calls Iran's Missile Attack a Declaration of WarIsrael's president confirms plans for offensive and defensive action after Iran's missile attack, describing it as a declaration of war.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas rejects ceasefire proposal from 'stubborn' Israel; US destroys Houthi missile systemsHamas has rejected Israel's latest ceasefire proposal, despite reports suggesting talks had been progressing well. Elsewhere, the US has said it destroyed air defence and drone systems used by Yemen's Houthi rebels near the Red Sea.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel vows more 'offensive and defensive action' after Iran launched 350-missile attack and G7...Iran's state TV released footage allegedly showing the moment missiles and drones were launched against Israel.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Moment Iran began its 300-missile attack on Israel is revealedFootage released by Iranian state TV shows huge clouds of smoke and blinding flashes as hundreds of missiles were fired in retaliation to a drone strike at the beginning of April.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Moment Iran began its 300-missile attack on Israel is revealedFootage released by Iranian state TV shows huge clouds of smoke and blinding flashes as hundreds of missiles were fired in retaliation to a drone strike at the beginning of April.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Joe Biden reaffirms US 'ironclad' support of Israel after Iran missile and drone attacksMore than 300 drones and missiles were launched at Israel in an attack by Iran but the country suffered no deaths and the US, UK and France all assisted in the defensive response.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »