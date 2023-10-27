Israel Accuses Hamas of Using Hospital as Headquarters

Israel has accused Hamas of using sick women and children as human shields to operate their headquarters from beneath Gaza's main hospital. Israel's chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, revealed the findings in a news conference, showing illustrations of the network of tunnels being used by Hamas. The Israeli military has regularly accused Hamas of using residential areas, schools, and hospitals as bases for their operations. In response, Hamas officials denied the accusations and accused Israel of spreading lies Read more:

We are destroying Hamas with air strikes, Israel claims – but Hamas continues rocket fire and raids
Israel has largely destroyed Hamas strongholds in northern Gaza, one expert told i, but much of its infrastructure remains intact elsewhere

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south Gaza
Sky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards.

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern Gaza
Navy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity.

Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas 'using hospitals to wage war from', IDF claims; Israel expecting 'long' ground war; internet breaks down in Gaza
The Israeli military said it conducted a 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern Gaza overnight. And the US launched retaliatory airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Pentagon.

Israel claims Hamas has set up main base beneath Gaza hospital
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said there is 'concrete evidence' to suggest Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City is a Hamas base of operations. Hamas is accused of using hospitals to hide terrorists and exploit innocent civilians as human shields.

Marc Weller on what international law has to say about the Israel-Hamas conflict
Military advantage must be balanced against the risk of civilian casualties, even when vital interests are at stake, says the law professor