Ismael looking for better end product from Watford

More shots and better crosses are both high on the list of priorities says Watford head coach Valerien Ismael.
“Our crosses quality is not where I want it to be also, we can be much more dangerous. We put ourselves in so many situations when we break through, and so we need to improve that.“We look forward to continue to work with the players and help them develop.
“We have everything. It is there. It was all about confidence, and now that the confidence is back we expect that our players are able to express themselves.” “At Swansea, Jamal Lewis made crosses, Jeremy Ngakia made crosses as well. It’s just the quality now.One thing Watford have shown is that by having improved fitness levels and greater availability, they can go at teams for the full 90 minutes and use their bench to help with that. headtopics.com
“If you look at the goal we scored at Swansea, the four players involved were the four players that we put on the pitch as substitutes. “The players need to understand that everyone is important and when you come onto the pitch, even if it’s for just five minutes, you have the opportunity to help the team.