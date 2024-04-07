Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's split revealed

The former couple, who met back in 2001, had actually gone their separate ways last year, but kept their split a secret. Now The Mail On Sunday has revealed that the reason behind their break-up was over a disagreement on where they wanted to live, after splitting their time between LA and Australia . According to the publication, rumours that their marriage was over 'began to swirl last year when the couple began house-hunting in London '.

Isla Fisher 'hid pain of split from Sacha' on TV, spots body language expert. 'The disagreement over where they lived is said to have taken its toll on the pair, who had been together since 2001.' They moved to Sydney during the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020, then relocated to Perth, where Isla's family are based in 2021

