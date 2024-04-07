Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen 'at odds' over parenting and work duties before separation

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen had been 'at odds' over both parenting and work duties before announcing their shock separation after nearly 14 years of marriage. The Confessions Of A Shopaholic actress, 48, and Bruno star, 52, took to social media on Friday to reveal that they had split after tying the knot back in 2010 and welcoming three children. A source informed Us Weekly on Saturday that the two stars were 'at odds' over their own professional and family commitments.

Fisher and Cohen share daughters Olive, 17, and Elula, 13, as well as a son named Montgomery, nine. A separate insider informed the outlet that Isla and Sacha had 'furiously argued' over 'conflicting filming schedules' as well as parenting responsibilitie

