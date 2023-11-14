Is the Inflation Nightmare Coming to an End?

Could the inflation nightmare soon be over? Across the oecd club of mostly rich countries, consumer-price inflation has fallen from a peak of 10.7% in October 2022 to 6.2%. Wage growth is slowing, too. Investors are hopeful that, before long, more progress will be made, allowing central bankers to cut interest rates. They may be getting ahead of themselves. Last year The Economist calculated a measure of “inflation entrenchment”.

It showed that the disease, symptoms of which first appeared in America, was starting to infect the entire rich world. We have repeated the analysis, focusing on five measures: core inflation, unit labour costs, “inflation dispersion”, inflation expectations and Google-search behaviour. We rank ten countries on each indicator, then combine the rankings to form an “inflation-entrenchment” score. Overall, the data show that inflation remains entrenched, perhaps more so than in 2022. The country with the worst score last May, Canada, would have only been third-worst this time around. Things are dire in Anglophone countries, including Australia and Britain

