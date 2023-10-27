Is Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town on TV? Date, early kick-off time and streaming details

Leeds United return to Elland Road for the first time since the recent international break this weekend with local visitors in Huddersfield Town. Daniel Farke's side saw a run of three wins on the bounce end last weekend with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. The Whites still sit in third place in the Championship but are nine points behind Ipswich in the automatic promotion slots at this early stage of the season.

However, the match is not being broadcast by Sky Sports. If Whites supporters want to follow the action they can do so on BBC Radio Leeds or via the club's LUTV channel. LUTV offer full match commentary plus full match replays from £3.49 a month. The fixture is available to stream using Huddersfield Town’s iFollow service. Due to the match being played at 12.30pm, it will be available for streaming with supporters able to access both live footage and commentary of the match via iFollow.

