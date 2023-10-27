Is it safe to travel to Turkey? The latest Foreign Office advice during Israel-Hamas war

Turkey, a popular holiday destination among Britons, is around 800 miles from Israel. Even so, travellers may have worries about visiting the country. Violent protests have taken place inWith parts of Turkey remaining warm into November, thousands of UK travellers will have planned to visit its beaches and tourist sites in the coming months. Most areas are considered to be safe for

Most of Turkey is safe to visit, according to UK Government advice. However, there are UK Foreign Office advisories against travel to some parts of the country.The Foreign Office warnings against travel to Turkey only apply to small sections of the country. It warns against all travel to within 10km (six miles) of the border with. It also advises against all but essential travel to the city of Sirnak, which is the capital of the Sirnak province, and to the Hakkari province.

Demonstrations are also held in cities and may turn violent. The fighting between Israel and Hamas has led to heightened tensions in the region and protests are being carried out in locations across Turkey. headtopics.com

In Turkey’s major cities, large demonstrations have been reported outside diplomatic missions connected to the conflict, particularly Israeli ones in Ankara and Istanbul. The Foreign Office advice is to avoid all demonstrations and to leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes could be disrupted as well.No, as it stands it is not directly involved in, or directly affected by, the conflict.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled a planned to visit to Israel. Reuters reports that Mr Erdogan told his ruling AK party on Wednesday: “is not a terrorist organisation, it is a liberation group, ‘mujahideen’ waging a battle to protect its lands and people.” headtopics.com

Mujahideen is an Arabic word signifying those who fight for their faith. Mr Erdogan has also said to his AK Party that “we call for restraint from all parties”.

